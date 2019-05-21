Posted: May 21, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: May 21, 2019 3:33 PM

Max Gross

Rising levels of the Verdigris River in eastern Nowata County are the chief concern in the wake of storms that hit that area on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

At 4 p.m. the Verdigris level was at 34 feet. The river sat at 32.9 feet as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Chairman of the Nowata County commissioners Doug Sonenberg says a crest is likely at 36 feet, although it is unclear exactly when that will happen. Severe flooding is possible at that level. During the historic floods of 2007 the Verdigris level hit 40 feet.

Sonenberg says it has been difficult to evaluate the level of damage throughout the county just yet.

At this time Highway 10 east of US-169 remains closed due to flooding. Several other areas of Nowata County saws roads shut down on Monday night but have since re-opened.

Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers says more hazardous storms are anticipated towards the end of the week.You are asked to drive with caution anywhere around the area. We will have more updates on flooding around the area throughout the day.