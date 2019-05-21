Posted: May 21, 2019 12:12 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 3:21 PM

Crews are standing by in Washington County this afternoon as they wait to see what happens with flood levels that have affected the area.

Washington County Emergency Management’s Public Information Officer Melissa Lindgren said the Caney River is expected to peak at 19.1-feet between 7:00 and 9:00 Tuesday night.

Lindgren also had an important note about the Copan and Hulah Lake Dams. She said the Corps of Engineers will do "minimal releases" at the Dams.

At noon Tuesday, the Caney River was at 17-feet. As of 4:00 o'clock, the Caney River sits at 18.1-feet.

To keep a watchful eye on area lake and river levels, you can click on the weather tab on the homepage of our website. From there, you can click "Area Lake Levels" or "Area River Levels."

With that in mind, she said the Caney River will still crest at 19.1-feet Tuesday night.

According to Washington County Emergency Management, that will keep the river steady at 16 to 17 feet for the next two days. They also said the slow releases will keep everyone safe and that it will not make the flooding worse in the area.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said that his crews have done all they can to put up roadblocks in District 2 to prevent people from driving into flood waters.

Around Bartlesville, Bouvier said the 19.1-feet in the Caney River could impact roadways like Silver Lake Road and Adams. They are in low-lying area where flooding could be worse.

Commissioner Bouvier said Commissioners Antle and Dunlap are doing the same thing in their respected District’s in the County. He said they must wait for the water to recede.

As always, they ask that you do not drive into flood waters.

Silver Lake looking north (Photo courtesy: Commissiomer Mike Bouvier)