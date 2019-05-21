Posted: May 21, 2019 12:40 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County SPCA evacuated all their animals in the early morning hours Tuesday. The shelter is located in a flood plain near the Caney River just north of Bartlesville on Highway 123.

Shelter Manager Tonya Pete said the call came in at 1:00 Tuesday morning from Washington County Emergency Management.

SPCA staff had been in communication with Washington County Emergency Management on the flood levels. They told Washington County Emergency Management told Pete and other staff members that the water was rising fast.

Before the State Highway 123 closed at approximately 3:00 a.m., many animals had to be evacuated.

The shelter had 181 animals in their care, but 56 were already in foster homes, so 125 animals had to be evacuated. The Humane Society of Tulsa was able to take 35 adoptable dogs, and foster homes are being sought for the adoptable cats.

Pete said all other animals who were being held at the pound are now located at the SPCA Clinic building at 3423 SE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville. The public can reclaim their stray animals at that location.

Shelter staff are unable to answer the shelter phone due to flooding, so the best way to reach them is through their Facebook page.

Pete said this is the first time they had to evacuate the Washington County SPCA Shelter since 2007.