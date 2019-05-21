Posted: May 21, 2019 1:50 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

As the largest county in the state, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts has been busy keeping the public safe and trying to keep up with all of the floodwater.

Roberts says last night his team was making more water rescues because drivers decided to drive into flooded waters.

Roberts said there were two or three areas around the county that reported having seven and a half inches of rain in a five hour period. Roberts added that because we had received so much rain last week, there was no room for this heavy rainfall to go. Unless you have to get out and drive, Roberts advised that you remain indoors.