Posted: May 21, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

It was believed that ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 would close their campuses for a few days pending further flooding in Bartlesville.

Public Relations Spokeswoman Summer Austin with Phillips 66 said they do not intend to close their campus.

Austin added that they are encouraging employees to discuss their situation with their supervisors so they can make the best decision together.

David Austin with Internal Communications for ConocoPhillips reiterated what Summer Austin said with Phillips 66. ConocoPhillips will continue to monitor the flooding situation but they plan on keeping their campus open.