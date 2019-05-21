Posted: May 21, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 2:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma State Senator Julie Daniels from Bartlesville receives the State Alliance Champion Award.

The award, was presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America at its National Conference in Houston, TX on May 2nd.

This national award is given to a volunteer who has gone above and beyond to further the position of the Boys & Girls Club State Alliance, who has helped secure or maintained funding for Boys & Girls Clubs in their state, and who had a major impact on services to youth through Boys & Girls Clubs.

Senator Daniels has served as a volunteer Board Member for the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville since 2010, and served as Board President for 3 years. Daniels has also served on the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Club Board for over 6 years, and is currently Vice President.

Daniels has supported numerous events to honor the Clubs’ Youth of the Year candidates and is always a reliable sponsor for recognizing youth and advocating for their needs at the Capitol.

She is the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, serves on Appropriations and Health & Human Services committees, and is the Senate Assistant Majority Whip.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma offer a safe, positive place for the youth of Oklahoma to spend their out of school time. More than 59,000 kids in Oklahoma participate in Boys & Girls Clubs annually at over 70 club sites across the state.

With programs in Education and Career Development, Character and Leadership Development, Health and Life Skills, the Arts, Sports, and Fitness and Recreation - Great Futures Start at Boys & Girls Clubs.