The American Red Cross has set up an emergency relief center at Bartlesville’s Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 3700 Woodland Road. After storms hit Washington County and the surrounding areas the shelter held as many as 35 people on Monday night, according to shelter volunteer Carolyn Harpole. Harpole says the Red Cross is providing several services to those who are staying at the shelter.

The shelter offers food and water for those in need. Also, you can register to come by for free meals as well even if you are not staying at the shelter.

As of Tuesday afternoon the shelter held 24 people displaced by flooding. The Red Cross has no timetable for how long the shelter will remain open. Harpole says the shelter will remain open as long as there is need.

The Red Cross is saying more people could fill the shelter as water levels continue to rise around the area. Redeemer Lutheran Church is located off Washington Boulevard just to the south of Walmart.