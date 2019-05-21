Posted: May 21, 2019 3:47 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier today, the Caney River was nearly 18 feet above normal. It is expected to crest at 19 feet around 7 o’ clock this evening, this according to the National Weather Service.

Road closures in the city of Bartlesville include State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey. Tuxedo Blvd. between Wyandotte and the Caney River are also closed, along with Silver Lake Road between Frank Phillips Blvd. and Tuxedo.

Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville said streets are already flooded north of Cudahy and in various other locations in close proximity to the Caney River and its tributaries. At projected water levels, additional streets could be closed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said earlier today that they are releasing 12,000 cubic feet of water per second from Hulah Lake and 3,000 cubic feet per second from Copan Lake. By the end of the working day, the Corps said they would increase the release of both lakes to a maximum release of 15,000 cubic feet of water per second. At that rate, the city of Bartlesville should hold steady around 16 feet. The corps plans to maintain this flow for the next seven days.