Posted: May 21, 2019 7:03 PMUpdated: May 21, 2019 7:04 PM

Max Gross

According to a report from Washington County Emergency Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the gates at Copan and Hulah Lakes in an effort to try to maintain the level of the Caney River. Washington County Emergency Management director Kary Cox explains.

Cox says the anticipated river crest is anticipated to happen at 19 feet at some point on Tuesday night. It is difficult to judge when the 16 feet goal will be attained because the USACE is also monitoring levels of the Caney River and its tributaries to the south of Bartlesville. Cox says managing the levels is a balancing act.

Cox says he is not expecting anything to change significantly before Wednesday morning hits. Although some roadways effected by flood waters could be going through a process of opening and re-closing over the next several days.

We have more updates on severe flooding in Bartlesville and the surrounding area throughout the week.