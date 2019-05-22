Posted: May 22, 2019 7:00 AMUpdated: May 22, 2019 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the latest reading from the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Caney River sits at 16.3-feet. The river was anticipated to peak at 19.1 feet last night but was only recorded to have reached 18.2-feet.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performed “minimal releases” throughout the day yesterday to keep the Caney River flowing at a steady 16-feet.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said everyone has to trust that the Corps will manage the water properly.

The work isn't alwas perfect, Dunlap said, but everyone is doing the best that they can. He said they should be able to manage the water level well based on where the river level is now.

Commissioner Dunlap said his crews and other crews in the County will be out most of the day clearing out roadways. Debris clean-up and patching of potholes will be the main work for Wednesday.

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox said last night that he did not expect anything to change significantly before this morning hit. He added that some roadways effected by flood waters in recent days could be going through a process of opening and re-closing over the next several days.

We will have more on severe flooding in Bartlesville and the surrounding area as the day continues.