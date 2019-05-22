Posted: May 22, 2019 9:52 AMUpdated: May 22, 2019 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Flood waters from the Caney River forced the Washington County SPCA to evacuate their building along Highway 123 between Dewey and Bartlesville early yesterday morning. This is located in the County’s Flood Plain.

In total, 125 animals had to be evacuated to the SPCA Clinic at 3432 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. The shelter had 181 animals in their care, but 56 were already in foster homes, so 125 animals had to be evacuated. The Humane Society of Tulsa was able to take 35 adoptable dogs, and foster homes are being sought for the adoptable cats.

Shelter Manager Tonya Pete said they hope to stay at this location eventually and get out of the Flood Plain. She said they have 9-acres out there.

The Washington County SPCA will kick-off a "Capital Campaign" to later in the year for a new shelter.

She said they do not have a date set on when the new Washington County SPCA facility would be completed.

The current flood, Pete said, will probably move the date up for the new facility to be built. She said that they only had to evacuate one other time in the past. That was in 2007.

In the meantime, Pete said that they will wait for the Caney River waters to recede. Once water levels are safe, Pete said they will move back into their current building on Hwy 123.