The flood gates at Hulah Lake are open. Lake Manager Eric Bonnell said that the gates are open about a foot.

Downstream, Bonnell said the Caney River levels are about 3-feet above the flood stage. He said they are doing everything they can to the minimal mark.

Bonnell continued to say that hydrologists at the Hulah Lake Dams are running forecasts and computer models to release the minimal goal of 16-feet in the Caney River.

As a precaution, Bonnell said people at Copan or Hulah Lakes should be aware of flooding situations. He said to plan ahead to ensure your safety as well as the safety of others.

Bonnell reiterated that they have the Copan Dam closed at this time. He said they are working around the clock to ensure safe and proper releases are being made throughout the day.

Some words of comfort for those who have had concerns about the flooding this week in Bartlesville and the surrounding area were also offered by Bonnell. As far as public safety is concerned, he said the Dams are running at 100-percent and they are in great condition. Everything is operating as it should.

If you continue to have concerns, Bonnell said you can find more information on their lake levels on their water management page online.

