Posted: May 22, 2019 12:31 PMUpdated: May 22, 2019 12:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Rain or shine, Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley said a commencement ceremony for the Bartlesville High School Class of 2019 will take place.

All that is needed is a window for graduation to take place. McCauley said they would move the commencement indoors if needed. That has not happened in quite some time however.

Superintendent McCauley said they have approximately 375 senior BHS students eligible to graduate this year.

The Class of 2019 at BHS and all their accomplishments will be missed. Echoing what Site Principal LaDonna Chancellor will say during commencement on Friday, "They will always be Bruins."

Bartleville High School’s Graduation will be aired live on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 Friday, May 24th at approximately 7:50 p.m. Commencement for BHS will begin at 8:00 o’clock.

Bartlesville’s Graduation Ceremony will be brought to you by Service and Technology Corporation, Oklahoma Wesleyan University Adult Studies, Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, Wasemiller Insurance and The Medical Lodges in Dewey.