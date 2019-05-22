Posted: May 22, 2019 12:59 PMUpdated: May 22, 2019 5:44 PM

45-year-old Shawn Lynch appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was charged murder in the first degree with deliberate intent.

Lynch appeared before judge Kyra Franks through teleconference at the Washington County Jail. The State of Oklahoma set bond at $950,000 over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, 29-year-old Kolton Edwards and Lynch were roommates at a residence on Sooner Park Road. Lynch stated that Edwards had loaned him some money for groceries. Lynch was believed to have gone to the casino instead. When he returned, Lynch stated that Edwards was very angry and holding a metal baseball bat.

Lynch then shot Edwards two times. Lynch claimed the first shot missed and then the second shot hit Edwards in the chest. A female and a male then allegedly arrived to pick up Edwards and transport him to the Jane Phillips Medical Center. Edwards was then transported to Tulsa by ambulance where he died a short time later.

Lynch is due back in court on Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m.