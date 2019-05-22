Posted: May 22, 2019 2:07 PMUpdated: May 22, 2019 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

As of 2 o' clock Wednesday afternoon, Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers, said water levels continue to slowly drop at the Caney River, along with Copan and Hulah Lakes.

Siemers did say the possibility of more rain tonight is the last thing we need to see.

The City of Bartlesville is part of the National Flood Insurance Program. As a result, beginning tomorrow they will begin checking structures located in the floodplain for damage.

All roads in Osage County are now open, but various roads are closed in Nowata and Washington Counties.