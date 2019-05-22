Posted: May 22, 2019 2:43 PMUpdated: May 22, 2019 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Businesses in Osage County won RedBud Awards from the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association two weeks ago. The Ben Ranch Cabins in Fairfax and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce each won the Merit Award.

The Ben Ranch Cabins won the award for outstanding lodging property and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce won for outstanding event of the year by putting on the National Indian Taco Championships. This was the third time in four years for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce to win that award. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joni Nash is proud of that accomplishment.

The competition was judged by tourism professionals on specific criteria such as media relations, creativity and marketing effectiveness.