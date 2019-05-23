Posted: May 23, 2019 3:28 AMUpdated: May 23, 2019 5:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Severe weather in Oklahoma sends U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford to the Senate Floor.

Sen. Lankford discussed the impacted communities still reeling from flash flooding, tornadoes and strong wind damage Monday and Tuesday. That was before storms produced heavy rainfall throughout the evening and late into the night last night in Northeastern Oklahoma.

A tornado was spotted 5-miles west of Hominy in Osage County last night as well. That same storm threatened to produce a tornado in the Ramona, Vera and Ochelata area in Washington County before making its way to Nowata, Roger and Craig Counties.

Sen. Lankford Wednesday told the Senate Floor that flooding has been far worse than the tornado damage that has occurred over a four-day period. He mentioned Osage County in his update, saying, “… in Osage County, two nights ago now, severe flash flooding has impacted 100 different homes that had to be evacuated in the middle of the night.”

He went on to say that many first responders arrived at homes in boats or with a truck to help people escape their homes in their pajamas. Those homes, he said, have four to six feet of water in them now.

In this time, Sen. Lankford said Oklahomans need to keep serving each other and take care of each others need.