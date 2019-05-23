Posted: May 23, 2019 3:48 AMUpdated: May 23, 2019 5:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and Bartlesville Senator Julie Daniels sees a bill she authored move forward. The Senate gave final approval on House Bill 2367 which is a worker’s compensation bill.

The Oklahoma Senate gave final approval Wednesday on the legislation that is aimed to preserve and strengthen landmark workers' compensation reforms adopted in 2013. House Bill 2367 passed unanimously in the Senate and now heads to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk for consideration.

Sen. Daniels said the bill clarifies and secures the reforms while addressing a number of issues that have arisen since passage of the original bill. She said since 2013, reforms have been effective in helping injured workers receive timely treatment and get back to work. Oklahoma workers, she said, have saved hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Sen. Daniels, premiums are also lower, fewer cases are filed and employee claims are resolved in less time with fewer appeals. Without compromising reforms all stakeholders negotiated over several months to resolve some pressing issues.

Highlights from House Bill 2367 include: