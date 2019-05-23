Posted: May 23, 2019 4:33 AMUpdated: May 23, 2019 5:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service said the Caney River in the Bartlesville areas sits at 15.5-feet. The river is projected to rise to 15.7 feet by 7:00 o'clock this morning.

We will find out what information we can as the morning progresses in terms of flooding. Checks at the Copan and Hulah Lake Dams will also be made. Yesterday, Lake Manager Eric Bonnell said that the gates are open about a foot.

Bonnell said they had hydrologists at the Hulah Lake Dam running forecasts and computer models to make the proper releases to maintain a 16-foot flow for the Caney River.

He added a word of comfort for those who have had concerns about the flooding this week in Bartlesville and the surrounding area. As far as public safety is concerned, he said the Dams are running at 100-percent and they are in great condition. Everything is operating as it should.

We will continue to keep you up-to-date as the morning moves on.

According to the Mesonet, 4.8 inches of rainfall was recorded in Nowata County. Over in Osage County in the Wynona area, 2.8 inches of rainfall was recorded. Washington County received 1.8 to 2.2 inches of rain Wednesday night.