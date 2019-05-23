Posted: May 23, 2019 6:48 AMUpdated: May 23, 2019 7:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Most county roads to the south of 2400 Road in Washington County are closed due to flooding. These roadways are in District 2 of the County and are east of US-75 toward Nowata.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier, however, said 2200 Road East of New Harmony Baptist Church is open. 2100 Road is also open to the east.

He added that crews were out all night putting up road closures signs. All they can donow is wait once again for the water to recede and make emergency fixtures as needed in the County.

There has been some damage to bridges in Washington County. Horns and dirt roads have been partially washed out as well. Anything that proves harmful, Bouvier said, his crews will fix because they want no one to get hurt.

Commissioner Bouvier said they are documenting everything for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said he has been in talks with Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox about the flooding situation in the area.

There is no estimated cost of damage yet, but Bouvier assures that flooding in Washington County has put them at the FEMA threshold for Government assistance.

He said there should be some relief from flood waters later in the day but doubts some locations like Silver Lake Road in places will be open until Saturday if not later. Commissioner Bouvier said Silver Lake Road from 2200 Road south could be flooded for quite some time.

(Photo Courtesy: Commissioner Bouvier)