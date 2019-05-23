Posted: May 23, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: May 23, 2019 3:38 PM

Citizens of Nowata County are cautiously watching the Verdigris River after the latest round of storms and heavy rainfall hit the area on Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

The river currently sits just over 36 feet, which is over the major flood stage. Advanced hydrological projections show the river anticipated to reach a new crest at over 36 feet at some time on Friday. Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers says the if rivers continue to rise at the projected rate transportation could become incredibly difficult in the county.

Summers says the most recent group of storms produced large amount of debris throughout the county. The projected forecast shows no heavy rainfall is anticipated for the next day or so. However, Summers says due to runoff into the river system floodwaters will continue to rise.

Summers urges safety when traveling on any roadways in the county. We will continue to update on all highway and road closures in the area.