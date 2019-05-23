Posted: May 23, 2019 2:01 PMUpdated: May 23, 2019 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Parts of Osage County received up to three and a half inches of rain Wednesday evening, but after getting as much as eight inches of rain Monday evening, this shower was nothing the county couldn't handle.

Roberts hasn't had any damage reports, but he can confirm that there have been multiple reports of spotters viewing tornadoes around the Hominy and Skiatook areas.

Roberts has been in contact with Oklahoma Emergency Management, along with FEMA to begin looking at flood damage across the county. A fire station and city hall in Avant had two feet of water creep into the building. The town of Hominy also suffered some infrastructure damage from the flooding.