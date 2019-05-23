Posted: May 23, 2019 2:12 PMUpdated: May 23, 2019 3:22 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville staff began conducting FEMA required Substantial Damage Estimate inspections of properties located in the special flood hazard area on Thursday.

According to city officials, letters are being posted outside residences that have been effected by flooding. City workers will request permission from homeowners before any inspections can begin. The City of Bartlesville will provide curbside cleanup for flooded properties once the Substantial Damage Inspections are complete. This curbside cleanup will start on Tuesday, May 28 after a residence has gone through the required Substantial Damage Inspection

Homeowners can schedule an inspection by calling the city’s Engineering Department at 918-338-4251.