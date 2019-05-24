Posted: May 24, 2019 3:26 AMUpdated: May 24, 2019 4:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Severe weather in Oklahoma sends U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford to the Senate Floor Wednesday. He discussed the impacted communities still reeling from flash flooding, tornadoes and strong wind damage Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, Sen. Lankford supported a bill to provide disaster aid to Oklahoma. House Resolution 2157 includes supplemental funding for flooding and tornado damage across Oklahoma and the Midwest.

Sen. Lankford said, “The vote was important for many Oklahomans as we endure a long stretch of severe storm damage across the state.” He went on to say that the bill those already impacted by flooding and thousands who are now watching flood waters rise to the south in Tulsa County.

Congress, Lankford said, should include additional annual funding into the annual Federal Emergency Management Agency budget to make disaster assistance more transparent and predictable.

Yesterday, Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the re is enough damage in the County for it to qualify for FEMA Government assistance. He said he has been in talks with the County's Emergency Manager, Kary Cox, and they know that they have met the FEMA threshold for goverment assistance.

Nowata and Osage County have also suffered significant flood damage.