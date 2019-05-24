Posted: May 24, 2019 6:44 AMUpdated: May 24, 2019 7:14 AM

Garrett Giles

There's always a first for everything. For Arielle and the Gothard Sisters, they will be in Oklahoma for the first time ever when they come to Bartlesville to perform in the area's 35th Annual OKM Music Festival.

Every place, Arielle said - whether it be a city, state or country - has a song. She said she can not wait to partake in the song of Bartlesville next month.

Arielle will be part of the largest and longest-lived music festival in the area when she performs during the 35th Annual OKM Music Festival. Her performance will take place on Sunday, June 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Sooner Park in Bartlesville.

Arielle and the Gothard Sisters are excited to perform. They will get to spend a day and a half in the Bartlesville area without having to worry about traveling to the next city. That to Arielle is a relief.

The 35 th OKM Music Festival kicks-off with a street party on Saturday, June 8th at 3:00 p.m. in the Bartlesville Community Center parking lot.

For a long list of performances and to buy tickets to see artists like Arielle and the Gothard Sisters perform, you can visit okmmusic.org.