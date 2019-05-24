Posted: May 24, 2019 7:22 AMUpdated: May 24, 2019 7:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The river is on the decline! That is according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service and its reading of the Caney River in Bartlesville.

The river currently sits at 13.9-feet and is projected to recede throughout the day and weekend. By 7:00 tonight, the river is projected to be below the 13-foot Flood Stage. The water is expected to keep receding until it starts to level out on Sunday.

Copan and Hulah Lake Dams are open. All gates are open by half a foot. Copan Lake’s Flood Control Pool is 97-percent full. Hulah Lake’s Flood Control Pool is 96-percent full.

Copan and Hulah Lake Dams are open. All gates are open by half a foot. Copan Lake's Flood Control Pool is 97-percent full. Hulah Lake's Flood Control Pool is 96-percent full.