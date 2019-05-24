Posted: May 24, 2019 12:08 PMUpdated: May 24, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority approves an Environmental Remediation and Code Compliance Grant.

This allows for the renovation of a building at 215 E. Second Street. The grant will help pay for fire suppression and safety improvements.

The project will house a new dining and entertainment venue called “Crossing 2nd.” The location will include The Rolling Pin Bakery during the lunchtime hours and a wine bar at night with indoor and outdoor patio seating.

The project joins three other dining and entertainment venues in the 200 Block of East Second Street such as Frank and Lola’s, Pies N’ Such and the Frank Phillips Club.