Posted: May 24, 2019 1:17 PMUpdated: May 24, 2019 1:31 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County emergency personnel are handing out sand bags in anticipation of flood waters rising as we head in to Memorial Day weekend. Although there has been little new rainfall accumulation locally, Kansas has received heavier amounts of water that will matriculate its way through the river system.

With waters expected to rise Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers says protecting the homes of citizens is a priority. Summers gives more information on the sand bags.

The free sand bags are empty and will need to be filled by the citizens. They are available at the Nowata County Sheriff’s office. More bags may be brought to South Coffeyville if necessary. Summers warns that you must leave yourself an exit if you surround your residence with sand bags.

Currently, the only highways closed remain as just Highway 10 east of US-169 near Lenapah and Highway 28 between US-60 and US-169. However, according to reports from the sheriff’s office US-169 is taking on more water between Watova and Talala and could soon be impassable.

The Verdigris River currently sits at 36.4 feet, which is slightly above major flood stage. Any excess water either through rains or planned releases from dams in Kansas will have an effect on the area.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Lenapah Fire/Twitter)