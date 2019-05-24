Posted: May 24, 2019 1:30 PMUpdated: May 24, 2019 1:31 PM

Max Gross

A man accused in an early April Murder in Ramona had a preliminary hearing date set. Daniel Lee Hines appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday on district judge Linda Thomas’s felony status docket.

An affidavit alleges Hines shot 58-year-old Robert Brown six or seven times. The alleged incident occurred at a residence on West County Road 3700 in rural Ramona. Washington County deputies later found the body underneath a pile of fire wood. Hines was later arrested in Mayes County after fleeing the scene.

Hines is facing charges of murder in the first degree. He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Hines will appear for a preliminary hearing on July 2 at 8:30 a.m.