Posted: May 24, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: May 24, 2019 1:47 PM

Max Gross

24-year-old Caleb McCabe appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. McCabe is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill after two previous felony charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting on the 6000 block of Baylor Drive in the early morning hours of March 28.

McCabe was on the felony status docket. His attorney, Richard O’Carroll of Tulsa, called for a show cause hearing. O’Carroll filed a motion to the court to allow himself in-person visitation with McCabe. O’Caroll alleged that he had only spoke with his client over the phone and through a glass window. The attorney believed that it was possible that these calls could be recorded or monitored by jail staff.

Washington County jail administrator Travis Hurd was called to the stand. Hurd explained that it was jail policy to not allow in-person visitation unless ordered by the court. Hurd testified that the attorney-client phone rooms were completely private and jail staff would have no way to listen or record phone calls. Hurd also testified that potential safety risks would stem from allowing in-person visitation.

O’Carroll then asked Hurd if he knew of any safety issues between attorney and clients. Hurd say he did not. Prosecutor for the State of Oklahoma Brett Mize added that the lack of incidents is likely due to the effectiveness of the policy.

Ultimately, district Judge Linda Thomas denied the motion from the defendant. McCabe will appear for another status date on June 7 at 9 a.m.