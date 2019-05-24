Posted: May 24, 2019 2:43 PMUpdated: May 24, 2019 5:12 PM

Max Gross

Due to potential severe weather in the area on Friday night Bartlesville High School will be holding its commencement ceremony indoors .Shuttle buses will still run from the Phillips lot downtown to BHS, dropping off at the Bruin Field House. The shuttles began at 6 p.m. but the doors at BHS will not open until 7 p.m. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Due to sloppy and limited floodplain parking at Bartlesville High School, guests at the Class of 2019 Commencement this evening are urged to park in the main ConocoPhillips/Phillips parking lot west of the railroad tracks downtown and ride shuttle buses to and from the high school.

Shuttle service will begin at 6:00 p.m. and continue every 5-10 minutes until concluding by 11:40 p.m. or whenever everyone has been delivered. Guests may board any available shuttle either going from the downtown lot to BHS or vice versa.

Bartleville High School’s Graduation will be aired live on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 Friday, May 24th at approximately 7:50 p.m. Commencement for BHS will begin at 8:00 o’clock.

Bartlesville’s Graduation Ceremony will be brought to you by Service and Technology Corporation, Oklahoma Wesleyan University Adult Studies, Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, Wasemiller Insurance and The Medical Lodges in Dewey.