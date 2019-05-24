Posted: May 24, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: May 24, 2019 3:29 PM

Max Gross

Our latest update on the flooding situation as a result of storms throughout the past five days. Current status shows that Hulah Lake is sitting 764.9 feet with levels rising a bit due to showers earlier on Friday. Lake Manager Eric Bonnell says that 10 gates are open at half of a foot each.

At Copan, the level is being measured at 731 feet with four gates open at one foot each. The Caney River in Bartlesville currently sits at 12.6 feet, which is below the minor flood stage. These levels are subject to change with additional rainfall that could come to the area on Friday night. Bonnell talks about the plan for the next few days.

Bonnell says levels are under control right now, but are subject to change with more possible rain.