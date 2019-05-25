Posted: May 25, 2019 3:16 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 3:29 AM

For the first time in 8 years the Bartlesville High School had to hold its commencement ceremony indoors.

Pending severe weather caused the call to move indoors yesterday evening. Nonetheless, BHS Site Principal LaDonna Chancellor congratulated the Class of 2019 in a packed Bruin Field House.

Speaking before her classmates was President of the Senior Body Aarya Ghonsagi.

Senior Class President Lane Cabler also had some words of wisdom and encouragement for his approximately 375 classmates that received their diplomas last night.

There were technical difficulties towards the end of Bartlesville High School’s Commencement that cut the ceremony short. Quick moving weather also caused the abrupt end.

In the end though, all students were accounted for and BHS made the proper moves to make Commencement a success once again. As Principal Chancellor has always said during graduation at BHS over the years, the graduating seniors will always be Bruins.