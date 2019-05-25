Posted: May 25, 2019 3:40 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 3:45 AM

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox will present a disaster declaration to the Washington County Commissioners Tuesday.

Cox and Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier have been in talks about documenting flood damage in the area for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Bouvier said Washington County sits at the threshold for government assistance from FEMA due to the damage.

No estimated cost of damage can be given at this time.

Later in the Washington County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, a resolution to execute an agreement to establish the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, Self-Insured Fund and Payment Option for Workers’ Compensation Insurance Quote will be discussed. This is for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

Discussion will also take place for an independent contractor agreement by and between Kellogg Engineering and the Commissioners. This is for engineering services at the Wolfe Creek Bridge on S. 4020 Road in District 3.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 28th at 9:30 a.m. in their Meeting Room.