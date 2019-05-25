News
Indians
Posted: May 25, 2019 6:11 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 6:54 AM
Indians Drop Openers; Rained Out Saturday
Max Gross
Day one didn’t go quite as planned for the Doenges Ford Indians down in Muskogee as Bartlesville fell in both games. The Indians dropped game one to Shawnee, 3-2. The Shawnee squad being the newest American legion team in the state. The Indians got a complete game on the mound from Hayden Wood, a Dewey Bulldogger. Wood also added a couple hits at the plate.
Game two didn’t go well for the Indians as they fell to Fort Smith, Arkansas, 12-1, in a run-rule shortened four inning game.
Bartlesville had two games slated Saturday but rain in the Muskogee rendered fields as unplayable. The games will not be made up.
« Back to News