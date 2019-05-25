Posted: May 25, 2019 6:11 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 6:54 AM

Max Gross

Day one didn’t go quite as planned for the Doenges Ford Indians down in Muskogee as Bartlesville fell in both games. The Indians dropped game one to Shawnee, 3-2. The Shawnee squad being the newest American legion team in the state. The Indians got a complete game on the mound from Hayden Wood, a Dewey Bulldogger. Wood also added a couple hits at the plate.

Game two didn’t go well for the Indians as they fell to Fort Smith, Arkansas, 12-1, in a run-rule shortened four inning game.

Bartlesville had two games slated Saturday but rain in the Muskogee rendered fields as unplayable. The games will not be made up.