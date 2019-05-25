Posted: May 25, 2019 9:40 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 11:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Weather Service has notified Montgomery County Emergency Management that record levels of water being released upstream from Fall River, Toronto and Elk City Reservoirs will potentially impact Coffeyville.

The river level is currently at 20.9 feet, however, it is expected to rise to 25-feet by Monday based on current conditions and information.

At 25-feet the river level will cause flooding of farmlands as water flows over the east bank. Flood waters may begin to impact the area around Wood Street which is located in the far southeast section of Coffeyville. The top of the levee is 26.5 feet.

Citizens and businesses need to take whatever precautions they feel necessary and be prepared to evacuate if needed.

Sand bags will be available in the parking lot of the Youth Activities Center at 502 S. Walnut in Coffeyville.