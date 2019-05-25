Posted: May 25, 2019 10:44 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 12:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The potential rise in the Caney River could close roadways once more in the City of Bartlesville.

Street Department Supervisor Lance Brown said most roadways that have been closed in Bartlesville due to flooding could re-close Saturday night. Brown said crews will be on hand if waters rise as predicted by the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction System.

Levels for the Caney River are expected to rise to 17-feet as the day progresses and is projected to peak at 18-feet Sunday.

This is the same projected level that closed many roadways in Bartlesville earlier in the week.

The Copan and Hulah Lake Dams continue to remain open at a foot. Lake Manager Eric Bonnel explains that they are trying to minimize the impacts downstream. He said the releases are to reflect that they want to be able to hold more water at both lakes.

The water being released from Copan Lake Dam is pictured to the top right courtesy of our own Max Gross. Reservoir releases are 5838 cubic feet per second. The flood control pool is 102-percent full.

Only Virginia Avenue from Lupa north to the Oak Park Addition and Lupa between Theodore to north Johnstone Avenue are closed in Bartlesville for now. That includes Park Street and north Jennings. State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey remains closed.

We will continue to keep you up-to-date if anything changes.

Barricades have been placed at the corners of Tuxedo Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive so that the Bartlesville Police Department can place them as needed in the event of high water.

The City of Bartlesville said these areas prone to flooding and likely to flood during this event include the following:

Tuxedo Boulevard between Wyandotte and the Caney River

North of Cudahy and east of Woodrow and between Park and Johnstone about a block south of Cudahy

North of Lupa between Cass and Santa Fe

Between Choctaw and the Caney River south of Eighth Street

North of Hensley/Tuxedo from Wyandotte to Comanche

Hillcrest from 20th Street to Kane Hill

Herrick from Virginia to West Cheyenne

Polaris west of Silver Lake Road

Circle Mountain from Johnstone Avenue