Posted: May 25, 2019 12:34 PMUpdated: May 25, 2019 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, May 27th as they will observe Memorial Day. Trash routes will be amended next week due to the holiday.

Monday trash routes will be serviced Wednesday, May 29th. Public Works Director Keith Henry said Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday for their trash to be collected.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled with no interruptions. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday.

The City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday as well. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 401. S. Johnstone Avenue.