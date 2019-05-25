Posted: May 25, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: May 25, 2019 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Water Plant is shut down at this time. The system is full and safe for use, but Nowata officials ask that you preserve as much water as you can.

At this time, they are not sure when the water plant will be back on line. A boil order is not in effect at this time. One will be issued if it is necessary.

Flooding has caused the closure of the Nowata Water Plant. Water is being reported to have reached the electrical panels.

Nowata County Emergency Management is requesting water resources from the State.

We will have more on this story when they are made available by the City of Nowata.