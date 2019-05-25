Posted: May 25, 2019 3:18 PMUpdated: May 25, 2019 3:25 PM

Max Gross

Active water rescues are taking place throughout the northern part of Nowata County on Saturday. The communities of South Coffeyville and Lenapah have seen the greatest effects of the floods this week. Nowata County Emergency management director Laurie Summers says the South Coffeyville water rescue team has been retrieving citizens trapped in their homes.

The Lenapah and Delaware Fire Department’s also engaged in a vehicle rescue on Highway 10 east of the Verdigris River Bridge.

The American Red Cross is currently setting up an emergency shelter at the Nowata County Fair building. Summers says the shelter will cater to the needs of the citizens. The county is also passing out sandbags at the fair building location. Although flood waters are not yet in the City of Nowata Summers says that area is still at risk.