City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 26, 2019
Road Closures in Bartlesville
Garrett Giles
Road closures and other closures as of Sunday:
State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey
Tuxedo Boulevard from Wyandotte to Quapaw (pictured)
Virginia Avenue between Herrick and the Oak Park Housing Addition
Lupa between Theodore to north Johnstone Avenue (this includes Park Street and north Jennings)
200 Block of north Theodore
Will Rogers Road near the Bartlesville Municipal Airport
Johnstone Park
Most portions of Pathfinder Parkway
All athletic fields
