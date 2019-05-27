Posted: May 27, 2019 3:19 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 7:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Road closures and other closures as of Monday:

Shawnee Avenue from 16th Street south to Hillcrest

Hillcrest from 20th Street to Skyline

Silver Lake Road south from 2200 Road and 2300

State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey

Tuxedo Boulevard from Wyandotte to Quapaw (pictured)

Virginia Avenue between Herrick and the Oak Park Housing Addition

Lupa between Theodore to north Johnstone Avenue (this includes Park Street and north Jennings)

200 Block of north Theodore

Will Rogers Road near the Bartlesville Municipal Airport

Johnstone Park

Most portions of Pathfinder Parkway

All athletic field