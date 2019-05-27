News
Posted: May 27, 2019 3:19 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 7:41 AM
Road Closures in Bartlesville Continue to Mount
Garrett Giles
Road closures and other closures as of Monday:
Shawnee Avenue from 16th Street south to Hillcrest
Hillcrest from 20th Street to Skyline
Silver Lake Road south from 2200 Road and 2300
State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey
Tuxedo Boulevard from Wyandotte to Quapaw (pictured)
Virginia Avenue between Herrick and the Oak Park Housing Addition
Lupa between Theodore to north Johnstone Avenue (this includes Park Street and north Jennings)
200 Block of north Theodore
Will Rogers Road near the Bartlesville Municipal Airport
Johnstone Park
Most portions of Pathfinder Parkway
All athletic field
