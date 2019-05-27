Posted: May 27, 2019 5:22 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 5:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Two are transported to the St. John Medical Center following a weekend accident in Osage County.

The Osage Hill EMS transported 59-year-old Patricia Chilsen and her 63-year-old passenger Kristine Chilsen to Tulsa. According to reports, their vehicle was rear ended Sunday afternoon on US-60 as they were trying to turn onto County Road 2145.

25-year-old Zane Washington was driving the vehicle that allegedly rear ended the Chilsen vehicle. He sustained no injuries in the accident. His three-year-old passenger was not injured in the collision as well.

Patricia Chislen has been treated and has been released from the St. John Medical Center. Kristine Chislen is admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and head injuries.