Posted: May 27, 2019 7:25 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 7:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Five of the last eight days there has been at least one severe thunderstorm warning in Washington County, leaving some to wonder when the rain might stop.

Meteorologist with KOTV, Alan Crone, spoke with KWON News about this unusual weather pattern. Crone said this is regular springtime weather, but the pattern's frequencey is more than usual.

Crone said a lot of factors have come together to make it worse for those that work in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas.

He went on to say there will likely be no immediate relief, with severe weather expected across the area on Tuesday and Saturday.