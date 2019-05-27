Posted: May 27, 2019 7:38 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 7:42 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County will endure disastrous flooding that keeps on plaguing the area this this week.

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox said severe weather Tuesday may or may not make the levels at Caney River near Bartlesville worse.

Briefings have taken place each day with the National Weather Service. Those have helped Washington County Emergency Management and many others with up-to-the-minute forecast information.

A briefing is scheduled to take place Monday afternoon. Cox said that will give Washington County officials a better idea of timing with the storms and what to expect from them.

He will make an appearance Tuesday at the Washington County Commissioners' meeting in Bartlesville. In that meeting, a disaster declaration will be given by Cox.

This is going to be a long process. Damage to levees, culverts, bridges and roadways in the County has been unpredictable. Cox said it is because they cannot see the damage in the area where flood waters have remained high for a week, if not longer.

This goes for the rest the State. The lack of access and assessment of damage across the State of Oklahoma prevents Washington County and the other 76 counties from moving into the recovery phase.

Cox is unsure when the recovery phase will even begin to take place. He said everyone is going to have to settle in and work out each phase patiently.

The Washington County Commissioners meeting where the Disaster Declaration will be given will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.