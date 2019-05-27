Posted: May 27, 2019 9:51 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

A Memorial Day service was put on at the White Rose Cemetery in the City of Bartlesville Monday morning.

American Legion Post 105 Post Adjutant Bill Teel said we remember the countless lives that fought for America from the American Revolution to our current operations against terrorism in Afghanistan.

Service men and women, Teel said, died so we continue to do the things that we love: freedom, country and family. Active and veteran military members have given everything for their country.

Teel also said that we remember on Memorial Day that men and women will always step up to protect America.

No one can replace the fallen heros, especially in the eyes of their families. Teel said that we cannot bring back the departed, but we can honor their sacrifice by caring for the one's they love.

As American's, he said, we should remember that freedom is not free.

Also during the 119th Memorial Day program at White Rose, Cemetery Relations Coordinator Kim Inman read poetry while the Bartlesville Chapter Blue Star Mothers presented a wreath in honor of fallen soldiers.

Boy Scout Troop 6 presented the American flag and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Chuck McCarthy of The Bible Church gave invocation and benediction during the ceremony.