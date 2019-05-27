Posted: May 27, 2019 10:01 AMUpdated: May 27, 2019 10:01 AM

Flooding issues are affecting our friends to the north, as well, as Coffeyville has instituted evacuation orders for areas prone to flooding.

Sam Speck with our news partners at KGGF Radio tells us the Verdigris River in Coffeyville has hit 24 feet and is steadily rising. The river is expected to crest a 26.6-feet by Tuesday morning.

Coffeyville Fire and Police officials are notifying businesses and residents in flood prone areas about the flooding. These are similar flood levels that the City of Coffeyville faced back in 2007.

Evacuated businesses and residents are requested to go to the Red Cross offices at 128 W. 8th Street in Coffeyville. The shelter is being established at the First Southern Baptist Church and animals are allowed.

As for road closures, Buckeye is closed from First to Woodland, and Woodland is closed from Buckeye to Stark. Highway 166 is currently open.

The City of Coffeyville says up-to-date information will be posted as is available on the city’s website Coffeyville.com