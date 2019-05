Posted: May 27, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: May 27, 2019 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County woman died Sunday evening after falling from a cliff.

According to the News on 6, deputies say the woman was searching for arrowheads north of Hominy when she fell at around 9 o’ clock Sunday night. The woman’s name hasn’t been released and deputies say no foul play was involved.