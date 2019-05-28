Posted: May 28, 2019 3:44 AMUpdated: May 28, 2019 3:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The Verdigris River near the City of Coffeyville has not gone down much.

Our own Matt Jordan reports from Coffeyville that the river was at 25.8 feet high. The level has dropped to 25.6-feet.

Late yesterday evening, the National Guard and volunteers were stacking sand bags to reinforce the levee that can barely hold the Verdigris River at the 26-foot level.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has re-opened US-169 for travelers.

Evacuations did have to be made during Memorial Day and a Red Cross Shelter so misplaced residents and businesses could have a place to stay.

Coffeyville Fire and Police officials notified businesses and residents in flood prone areas about the flooding. These are similar flood levels that the City of Coffeyville faced back in 2007.

Evacuated businesses and residents have been requested to go to the Red Cross offices at 128 W. 8th Street in Coffeyville. The shelter is being established at the First Southern Baptist Church and animals are allowed.