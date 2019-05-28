Posted: May 28, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: May 28, 2019 10:48 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County commissioners declared a disaster emergency due to this month’s flooding at Monday morning’s meeting. This declaration entitles the county to aid, relief and assistance. Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers explains what the declaration means.

The American Red Cross continues to have its evacuation center open at the Nowata County Fair Building. Summers says that those displaced by the flood are able to bring pets with them to the center as long as they are in a cage or crate.

The county also has sand bags to fill at that location. All local officials wanted to thank Skylar and Brandon Waters who assisted residents in filling the sandbags for several hours over the weekend. The commissioners also expressed their gratitude to all emergency personnel who assisted in water rescue efforts on road 19 and road 20 in the northern part of the county.